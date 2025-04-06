IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

IAEA chief asserts Iran has no nuclear weapons

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rafael Grossi

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated unequivocally in an interview with Argentine network La Nacion on Saturday that "Iran does not possess nuclear weapons."

Grossi, who plans to visit Iran in the coming weeks, framed his trip as an effort to “reduce the risk of confrontation” between Tehran and Washington.

Regarding capabilities, Grossi avoided technical details but noted Iran’s uranium enrichment now exceeds civilian needs. “They have the materials required for weapons production,” he said, while reiterating that no actual weapons exist.

The IAEA chief confirmed ongoing coordination with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to “clarify outstanding issues” regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

He warned that any military escalation would prove “devastating,” though he provided no specifics about which aspects of Iran’s activities required clarification.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump’s simultaneous calls for negotiations and threats of military action against Iran.

