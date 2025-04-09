Iran showcases 6 achievements on National Nuclear Technology

In a ceremony attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, six major homegrown achievements in the nuclear industry were unveiled on April 9.

After touring an exhibition of the nuclear industry, President Pezeshkian was briefed by the experts and specialists on the latest developments and measures in the nuclear sectors.

The exhibition, divided into three sections, displayed the latest achievements of the Iranian scientists, including those in the nuclear fuel cycle, energy and electricity, heavy water production and its derivatives, radiopharmaceuticals, and plasma technology.

The first section was dedicated to the fuel cycle and its different parts, including airborne geophysics, exploration projects at uranium mines, yellow cake production, uranium processing, as well as enrichment processes, the president’s official website reported.

The second section introduced projects related to nuclear power plants. The projects include those on the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr Nuclear Facility, the construction of Karoun Nuclear Power Plant, localization of the production of research and power reactors, as well as designing and production of the spare parts for Bushehr Nuclear Plant.

The third section, dedicated to nuclear industry application, introduced various technologies and products such as heavy water, radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear measurement equipment, plasma technology, application of radiation in medicine and agriculture, blood irradiation, production of industrial accelerators, and new technologies such as quantum and quantum technologies. In addition, the designing and manufacturing of various industrial and medical lasers were exhibited in the pavilion.