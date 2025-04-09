Iran Parliament Commission warns of devastating consequences of threats to nuclear industry

In a statement marking Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day (April 9), the commission reaffirmed Iran’s right to pursue a peaceful nuclear program under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which Iran is a signatory.

The statement highlighted the broad applications of nuclear technology, including medicine, agriculture, veterinary science, livestock breeding, electricity generation, and water management.

It emphasized that access to these peaceful advancements is an inalienable right of the Iranian people.

The commission reminded the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its duties to assist nuclear nations in accessing peaceful nuclear technology, adding the agency, as a tool of arrogant powers, has not only withheld support from Iran but actively obstructed its peaceful nuclear progress.

Additionally, the commission urged other countries to honor their commitments—including constructing nuclear power plants in Iran—instead of issuing threats. It referenced billions of dollars in unpaid debts owed to Iran, suggesting these funds should be directed toward nuclear energy projects.

The commission also expressed full support for Iran’s nuclear scientists, urging them to spare no effort in advancing the country’s nuclear industry.