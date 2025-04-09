President Pezeshkian says Iran has never sought to build nuclear weapons

Speaking on Wednesday at a ceremony marking Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, President Pezeshkian rejected the enemies’ claims about Iran’s efforts to build an atomic bomb, saying that Iran has repeatedly undergone verification and demonstrated its adherence to international commitments.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran does not want war but will stand firm and resolute against any aggression, relying on the knowledge and capabilities created by the nation’s children. Iran is not the initiator of aggression and has no intention of attacking any country.

Referring to America’s unwavering support for the Zionist regime, he said that today, the Zionist regime is freely massacring women and children without any regard for humanity or adherence to international law, and the United States openly supports these crimes. If Iran were ever to become defenseless and abandon its resistance, others would never come to its aid and would impose the same fate on Iran as they have today on the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon.

He also rejected the enemies’ accusations, labeling Iran as terrorist, adding that Iran itself is a victim of terrorism. Over 23,000 Iranians have been martyred in terrorist attacks.

President Pezeshkian added that the enemies assassinated the best and most dedicated figures of Iran. Their goal was to eliminate influential figures in the country to portray Iran as incapable of progress. But they are unaware that our country does not rely on just one or two individuals.

In another part of his remarks, President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is ready to negotiate with the US, but only indirectly, as there is no trust in them. On one hand, they impose the harshest sanctions on Iran, and on the other, they call for dialogue. Iran will engage in talks with dignity and honor.