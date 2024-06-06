Putin calls on JCPOA parties to fulfill obligations

Answering questions posed by media managers on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian president said, “In our opinion, Iran fully adheres to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) obligations and has not violated them.”

The comments came after the UN nuclear agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday, calling on Iran to step up cooperation with the watchdog, while Tehran stresses it fully cooperates with the agency.

Putin also praised late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for playing a great role in developing relations between Tehran and Moscow, adding the friendly ties will continue in the post-Raisi era.

The Russian president also lashed out at the West for its monopoly in the economy, saying the era of exclusivity in the world is over.

“The Americans should review their monopoly, the world is formed based on the cooperation between countries. We are witnessing the cooperation of Russia, China, Iran and other countries.” Putin said, further stating, “Iran is a powerful country and no one is supposed to be a slave or under the flag of the West.”

He also warned the West against militarizing the region and the world, undermining the US mentality that it can control the world by selling arms.