Iran’s FM to handover Ayatollah Khamenei’s written letter to Putin

“The purpose of my trip to Russia is to convey the Leader’s written message to Putin, which will be delivered during a meeting with him,” Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced “Mr. Araghchi will head to Russia later this week in a visit that was previously arranged.”

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Araghchi.

“We are expecting Iranian colleagues, talks with Lavrov as well as meetings with Russian officials are planned,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On the Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic agreement, Baghaei confirmed it has passed the Russian Duma and is now moving through Iran’s legislative process.

“This has been a Foreign Ministry priority,” he noted.