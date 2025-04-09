Iran faces nursing crisis as unlicensed Afghan nurses fill hospital gaps

The issue came to light after reports revealed at least 30 unauthorized foreign nurses working in a Tehran hospital, though officials warn the actual number nationwide is likely higher.

Ahmad Nejatiyan, head of Iran’s Nursing Organization, said most of the nurses are Afghan nationals who were born and educated in Iran but lack proper work permits. He emphasized that foreign nurses must obtain permits from the ministry of labor under current laws.

The crisis stems from the emigration of Iranian nurses seeking better opportunities abroad, as well as the unregulated hiring of foreign nursing students and unqualified personnel.

Nejatiyan pointed out while Iran trains 15,000 nurses annually, only 10,000-12,000 secure public hospital jobs. He dismissed prospects of recruiting foreign nurses long-term, citing unfavorable economic conditions.

Authorities are now taking action, with a parliamentary working group developing new regulations. The Nursing Organization is pushing for stricter qualification checks and expanded insurance for home care services. However, the Health Ministry has yet to announce specific enforcement measures.

Iran has hosted millions of refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring Afghanistan for decades. Their number has unofficially soared to over 10 million in recent years.