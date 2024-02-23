Iran completes first phase of new nuclear power plant 

Mohammad Eslami said on Friday that the construction of the main facility of the power plant is underway in the city of Darkhovein.

He said that the Karoon nuclear power plant, Iran’s first domestically designed and constructed nuclear power facility, is being prepared for the second phase of construction.

The AEOI chief said foreign contractors, under immense pressure from the West, failed to fulfill their commitment to construct the nuclear power plants and the projects were shelved.

However, Iran decided to advance the construction of the power plants by relying on domestic capabilities and potentials, he added.

Eslami, who was in Khuzestan province to inspect the progress of the project, said on Thursday that Iran is using nuclear technology products in 150 large industrial complexes.

He explained that the AEOI produces tools that are used not only in the nuclear industry but also in other sensitive industries such as oil, gas and petrochemicals.