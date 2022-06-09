Iran to expedite installation of advanced enrichment machines

Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, quoted informed sources as saying after denouncing the UN nuclear agency for adopting an anti-Iran resolution, the Islamic Republic is going to speed up the installation of advanced uranium enrichment machines.

Iran had also earlier announced it was disconnecting two monitoring devices installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that are beyond its safeguard commitments.

The decision came after the IAEA’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution on Wednesday accusing Iran of not cooperating with the atomic agency.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, deployed the “non-constructive approach” of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also tweeted early Thursday and slammed the resolution, saying the sponsors of the resolution are “responsible for the consequences.”