No foreign party dares to attack Iran: Foreign Minister

On Monday, Araghchi expressed confidence that even the thought of attacking the Islamic Republic did not cross the minds of adversaries due to their awareness of the consequences.

The top diplomat, who was addressing a gathering of senior Iranian relief officials in the capital Tehran, highlighted the complete preparedness of various sectors, saying the collective readiness had awarded the country with security.

He enumerated some of the sectors that enjoyed preparedness in the face of potential unwelcome scenarios as the Armed Forces, relief organizations, the government, and the populace.

“Our readiness grants us the power and capability that deters any aggression against our land,” Araghchi stated.​

Reiterating his earlier remarks to media outlets, the official affirmed his certainty that no war would occur involving the Islamic Republic, attributing it to the country’s thorough heedfulness of likely adverse scenarios and its relevant vigilance and readiness.

He noted that without such readiness, conflicts could be imposed on the nation, underscoring that the preparedness encompassed both the Armed Forces and relief units.