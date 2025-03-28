Iran FM: Response to Trump Letter Sent Through Oman, No Direct Talks Under Pressure

Speaking to IRNA on Thursday, Araqchi stated that Iran’s position on the current situation and Trump’s message had been clearly outlined in the reply and transmitted via diplomatic channels.

Trump’s letter was initially conveyed to Iran on March 12 through an envoy from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although its exact contents remain undisclosed, Trump has publicly expressed his desire for new negotiations with Iran. This comes after the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, in 2018.

Araqchi emphasized that Iran’s current policy is to avoid direct talks with the US as long as Washington maintains its “maximum pressure” campaign and military threats. However, he noted that indirect negotiations—such as those conducted through European intermediaries—could continue, as they have in the past.

Last week, Araqchi clarified that Iran’s refusal to engage directly with the US is a tactical decision.

“No rational country would agree to direct negotiations under maximum pressure,” Araqchi argued. “The format of diplomacy matters—for now, our approach is to communicate indirectly.”

Despite Trump’s claims of openness to diplomacy, he reinstated a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran in February.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has firmly rejected any negotiations with the US, citing Washington’s untrustworthiness in upholding agreements.