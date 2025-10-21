US threatens to ‘eradicate’ Hamas despite Gaza ceasefire

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave,” Trump said.

“And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them. If we have to, they’ll be eradicated.”

“They got very rambunctious, and they did things that they shouldn’t be doing. And if they keep doing it, then we’re going to go in and straighten it out. And it’ll happen very quickly and pretty violently, unfortunately,” he added.

Israel and the Palestinian group agreed to a ceasefire in early October under Trump’s 20-point peace plan. On Sunday, however, violence flared again as a Palestinian attack that killed two Israeli soldiers triggered Israeli airstrikes that killed dozens of people in Gaza. Israel and Hamas both recommitted to the ceasefire plan after that.

Internal clashes in Gaza have also created a volatile security situation in the battered enclave, with violence erupting between Hamas and rival groups. According to media outlets, the group killed at least 32 men over the weekend.

After that, Trump threatened to “go in and kill” Hamas. Under the peace plan, the group is to disarm and give up control of Gaza. However, they are acting as a security force in the enclave “for a period of time.”