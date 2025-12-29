Media WireMiddle East

Hamas armed wing confirms spokesperson killed by Israel

Hamas’ armed wing confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson, Abu Obeida, months after Israel announced he had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released a video statement on its Telegram channel, saying: “We pause in reverance before… the masked man loved by millions… the great martyred commander and spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida”.

Israel had announced it had killed Abu Obeida in a strike on Gaza on August 30.

This marks the first official confirmation of the death of the figure who became the face of the group’s media strategy during the devastating two-year war on Gaza.

In the statement, the new spokesman revealed the true identity of Abu Obeida for the first time, stating his real name was Hudhayfah Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout.

“We announce with pride the martyrdom of the great leader … Abu Obeida,” he continued, adding, “We have inherited his title.”

 

