Media WireAsia

China urges end to US meddling in Beijing-Tehran cooperation

By IFP Media Wire

China has called on the United States to stop its interference in Beijing’s economic collaboration with Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning issued the call on Friday while responding to new U.S. sanctions on two Chinese petrochemicals groups for allegedly importing Iranian crude oil.

Beijing has always opposed the use of “illegal unilateral sanctions” and “long-arm jurisdiction” and has repeatedly called on Washington to stop interfering and undermining normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Iran, Mao said.

She stressed that her country will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department announced that it had sanctioned the Huaying Huizhou Daya Bay Petrochemical Terminal Storage, located in Guangdong, South China, for purchasing and storing Iranian crude oil from a sanctioned vessel and an oil refinery in Shandong, East China.

This is the latest in salvo of sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump under his so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

Trump resorted to the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran after unilaterally pulling his country out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal in 2018.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks