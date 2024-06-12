Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Advisor to Iran’s Leader: Russia and China care about their own interests 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rahim Safavi

Brigadier General Seyyed Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior advisor to Iran’s Leader, says Russia and China pursue their own national interests and the Islamic Republic must take this into consideration. 

Safavi added that Iran has good ties with Russia and China but it also has relations with European states and other countries as well.

China and Russia have angered many people in Iran on several occasions recently including by supporting the UAE’s claim to the three Iranian islands of the Lesser Tunb, the Greater Tunb and Abu Moussa in the Persian Gulf.

The critics of the Iranian government’s foreign policy toward Russia and China say the policy is too soft on the two countries, which has emboldened them into siding with Iran’s adversaries at times.

