Amnesty says Israel committing war crimes in Gaza ‘using US-made munitions’

“That’s why we have been calling on the US to stop sending #weaponsforwarcrimes,” said Paul O’Brien in a post on X.

O’Brien thanked “the 37 members of Congress who voted NO on the Israel arms bill”.

The US Senate approved a $95-billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan on Tuesday.

The chamber passed the bill in a bipartisan 79-18 vote, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill was approved by the US House of Representatives on April 20.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,260 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.