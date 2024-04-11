Iranian FM talks to regional counterparts, discusses Palestine, multilateral ties

Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Wednesday during which they underscored the necessity of continued consultations between Tehran and Riyadh over bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

The two foreign ministers also congratulated each other on Eid ul-Fitr, signifying the end of the month of Ramadan.

Amirabdollahian, also in a phone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, referred to the continuation of Israeli crimes in the month of Ramadan, especially during Eid ul-Fitr, against the fasting Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He underlined the need for cooperation and unity among Muslim countries to pressure the Zionist regime and its supporters into stopping the killing of Palestinians and ending the great human tragedy against them, particularly the people of Gaza, as soon as possible.

The Iranian foreign minister voiced hope that with the efforts and perseverance of Muslim countries in Islamic and international forums, humanitarian aid will be delivered to Gaza.

They also congratulated each on Eid ul-Fitr.

The top Iranian diplomat also talked to his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and expressed hope that Muslim countries will engage in more robust cooperation under the auspices of the holy occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

Amirabdollahian then underlined the need to end the deep humanitarian catastrophe that Palestinians have gone through, especially people of Gaza, over the past six months.

He voiced hope that through efforts by Muslim countries and practical responsibility on part of the international community, serious measures will be put in place to get relief aid to Gaza in order to save its residents from famine.

Amirabdollahian also sent a message to Ismail Haniyah, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian movement of Hamas, offering him condolences over the passing of a number of his children and family members in the Zionist regime’s attack in Gaza.

He stressed, these sacrifices will increase the faith and steely resolve of the Palestinian people to stand and resist for the freedom of dear Palestine and will speed up the inevitable defeat and destruction of the unfounded Zionist regime.

Around 34,000 Palestinians have so far been killed in Israel’s onslaught against the Gaza Strip since early October last year.