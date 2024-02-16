Iranian and Saudi FMs call for OIC emergency ministerial meeting over Gaza

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan held talks over the latest efforts aimed at expanding bilateral ties as well as some regional and international developments, especially those of the Gaza Strip and Rafah.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the continuation of the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the threats and actions of the regime against the Rafah region, which houses more than 1,300,000 Palestinian refugees.

Amirabdollahian said that what is unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank is being carried out with the full cooperation of the United States, adding that the atrocities in Rafah are being done with the green light of the White House.

Amirabdollahian said Iran does not view war as a solution, but in the absence of an immediate political solution, the negative impacts of the continuation of the Israeli regime’s genocide on the security and stability of the region would be inevitable.

Referring to the regional consultations and his recent telephone conversation, including the one with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Iranian foreign minister said it’s necessary to hold an emergency meeting of foreign ministers of this organization on the issue of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan then highlighted the regional and international conditions and problems the Muslim world especially Palestine are grappling with and emphasized the need for a strategic view in the relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The top Saudi diplomat welcomed Amirabdollahian’s proposal to hold an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member states in order to stop the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, and it was decided that the two sides hold further consultations with other foreign ministers.

Bin Farhan criticized the indifference of the Zionist regime’s prime minister to global calls to stop the war and even defying the positions and pressure of the supporters of this regime.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia underscored the need to increase cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh in various economic and commercial fields, especially between the private sectors of the two countries, within the framework of international law.