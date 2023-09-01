Iranian FM: Tehran supports efforts to select Lebanon president

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a Friday meeting with Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker in Beirut, emphasized on the significance of Lebanon’s stability and security for Iran and the entire region, saying that the election of a president and the formation of a new government in Lebanon is very crucial.

He stressed the issue is within the competence of the Lebanese nation and political leaders.

The top Iranian diplomat stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the efforts by you, as the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Lebanese political movements for the election of the president.”

Honoring Berri’s prominent role in Lebanon’s political scene, Amirabdollahian emphasized, “We are confident that the Lebanese leaders will make the best decision at the best time.”

Amirabdollahian also touched on the regional developments and said, “Our assessment of the advancing relations with Saudi Arabia is positive, and it has positive effects on regional developments in addition to bilateral ties.”

For his part, Nabih Berri emphasized that the most important issue in Lebanon is the issue of the presidency and said that the efforts are going on to reach an agreement between the Lebanese parties on the issue.

Berri stressed that if a president is elected, as Lebanon is a rich country, it can get out of the current difficult economic situation in a short period of time.

He also reiterated that the most important reason behind the pressures on Lebanon is to target the resistance, and added that the resistance supports Lebanon against threats and is the main pillar of Lebanon’s security alongside the army.