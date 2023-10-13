Iranian FM: US giving Israel a chance to destroy Gaza, new fronts likely to open

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday in Beirut, added: “The US calls on everyone, but Israel, to show restraint, and this is unacceptable. They ask everyone to show restraint but they provide Israel with weapons and aid and give (Israeli PM) Netanyahu a free rein to continue with his crimes.”

“The US wants to give Israel a chance to destroy Gaza, and this is absolutely a big mistake on the part of the US. If the Americans don’t want the war to spread in the region, they need to control Israel,” he added.

Amirabdollahian went on to warn, “If Israel’s crimes are not harnessed, it is not clear what will happen.”

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the Palestinian resistance is powerful and has high capabilities, and warned in case the Israeli crimes continue, they will use their other means.

Referring to the recent operation of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, against Israel, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that Palestine would be different after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood which was completely Palestinian in nature.

Amirabdollahian blamed extremism by the Israeli government and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the current situation, which he said had a great impact on the ground and the decision made by the Palestinians.

For his part, Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati called for the “the bloodbath” in Gaza to immediately stop.