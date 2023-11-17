Iranian min. says Tehran determined to give neighbors access to open seas

Mehrdad Bazrpash made the comment during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s president.

While stressing the need for taking genuine steps to realize a synergistic partnership in bilateral relations, Bazrpash explained the “Iran Road” initiative put forth by the current Iranian administration to the Turkmen president.

He also referred to the Persian word for “road”, saying this means that neighboring countries may use Iran as a proper solution and path.

Turkmenistan has a special place in the “Iran Road” initiative and counts as a strategic partner of Iran, Bazrpash underlined, saying the country is the gateway to Central Asia and has access to the east-west and north-south corridors.