Friday, November 17, 2023
Iranian min. says Tehran determined to give neighbors access to open seas

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s minister of roads and urban development says Tehran has provided special facilities to give neighbors access to open seas.

Mehrdad Bazrpash made the comment during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s president.

While stressing the need for taking genuine steps to realize a synergistic partnership in bilateral relations, Bazrpash explained the “Iran Road” initiative put forth by the current Iranian administration to the Turkmen president.

He also referred to the Persian word for “road”, saying this means that neighboring countries may use Iran as a proper solution and path.

Turkmenistan has a special place in the “Iran Road” initiative and counts as a strategic partner of Iran, Bazrpash underlined, saying the country is the gateway to Central Asia and has access to the east-west and north-south corridors.

  1. He further underscored the necessity of strengthening multilateral cooperation with third parties including Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iraq and Kazakhstan.
