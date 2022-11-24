Official: Huge rise in number of trucks passing Iran-Turkmenistan border crossing

The trucks entered Iran via the Sarakhs border crossing.

According to the acting governor of Sarakhas, this means that the economic relations between Iran and Turkmenistan has resumed after the end of the Covid pandemic.

Hassan Nourizadeh said the Turkmen government has canceled the 1.5 dollar duty on per ton kilometer of Iranian cargo through its territory.

He added that for the first time over the past 28 years, the Turkmen government has called for an increase in the working hours of the Sarakhs border crossing.

The acting governor of Sarakhas noted that the number of trucks crossing the Sarakhs border in September was 200 per day but in October, it reached 600.

Nourizadeh went on to say that over half of the trucks crossing through Sarakhs border are Iranian, and the rest come from other countries, including Turkey.

Iran has increased its trade with regional countries under the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The president says the move is aimed at blunting the pressure of US sanctions.