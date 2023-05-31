Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Iran, Turkmenistan ink 5 cooperation agreements

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Turkmenistan

Iran and Turkmenistan sign five agreements for cooperation in different fields, as Tehran pushes to further bolster relations with neighbors and regional countries in the face of Western sanctions.

During a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, inked the documents for cooperation in the fields of energy exchanges, diplomacy, customs affairs, as well as university ties.

The Raisi administration has been pushing to forge closer relations with neighbors as well as regional and Muslim nations, as part of a campaign against the tough US sanctions in place against the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian administration’s spokesman, said the volume of Iran’s trade with Central Asia, the Caucasus region and Russia witnessed a 50-percent boost in the past two months.

