Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran-Turkmenistan energy, development projects important

During the Wednesday meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of utilizing the vast cooperation opportunities between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Iran’s Leader, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the national interests of both Iran and Turkmenistan, expressed hope that the newly inaugurated government of Massoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, would continue efforts to expand bilateral relations with greater intensity and strength.

He also highlighted the importance of joint projects between Iran and Turkmenistan, including the South-to-North highway project and the Turkmenistan gas pipeline expansion project.

Berdimuhamedow also described his negotiations and those of his delegation in Tehran as constructive and significant.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan also mentioned that the long-shared border between Turkmenistan and Iran has always been, and will continue to be, a border of peace and friendship.

On Wednesday, President Pezeshkian, in a meeting with Berdimuhamedow, described the gas agreements between Iran and Turkmenistan as a strategic step towards transforming Iran into the region’s gas hub and within the framework of securing the interests of both countries.

President Pezeshkian added that he would personally oversee the implementation of the agreements and commitments signed between the two countries.