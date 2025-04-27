Iran’s Leader calls for full probe into deadly port incident

In his message, the Leader expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event, offered prayers for the souls of the victims, wished patience and solace for their bereaved families, and a swift recovery for the injured.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the critical responsibility of security and judicial authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.

He instructed them to uncover any negligence or deliberate wrongdoing and to pursue appropriate legal action in accordance with the law.

Highlighting the broader duty of all officials to take proactive measures to prevent such catastrophic incidents, the Leader urged comprehensive efforts toward safety and risk mitigation across all sectors.

Furthermore, he expressed sincere gratitude to the compassionate citizens who, in a moment of urgent need, readily volunteered to donate blood to the injured.