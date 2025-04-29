Parliament speaker slams Israel’s threats as ‘delusional’ rhetoric to derail US talks

Qalibaf made the remarks during an open parliamentary session on Tuesday, two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and claimed that the “only good deal” would be one modeled on the deal that Libya agreed to in 2003.

“We consider these positions to be merely worthless rhetoric to influence the process of Iran-US indirect negotiations, and we do not take it (the rhetoric) seriously,” he said.

However, he added, the Zionist regime will not engage in any act of adventurism or foolishness without the permission of the United States.

Qalibaf also warned that any attack against Iran “means igniting a powder keg that will explode the entire region and put all American bases in regional countries at risk of Iran’s response.”

He further noted that the Zionist regime’s life hinges on murder and crime, while peace and stability drives it crazy.

The Israeli prime minister has once again resorted to rhetoric against the great Iranian nation to prevent his political death, the Iranian parliament speaker stated.

“During his ominous political life, this corrupt criminal (Netanyahu) has shown that every time he brags louder, he faces a bigger defeat in the field. His fear of [the Palestinian resistance group] Hamas has made him more delusional than before.”

In an X post on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Netanyahu is trying to dictate the US policy in negotiations.

The top diplomat also emphasized that Iran is “strong and confident enough” to “thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course.”

Iran and the US have held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, on Tehran’s nuclear program and the termination of US sanctions. The two sides are also expected to hold a fourth round of the discussions.