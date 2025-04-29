INOTEX 2025 kicks off as Iran’s premier tech showcase

According to the Communications and Information Center of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the four-day exhibition, running through May 1, brings together over 500 innovative companies and startups from Iran and abroad to showcase cutting-edge advancements across multiple sectors.

Artificial intelligence takes center stage at this year’s event, with dedicated exhibition spaces highlighting breakthroughs in medical AI, natural language processing, machine vision, and big data analytics.

The program features specialized workshops and panel discussions on emerging topics including generative AI and its industrial applications.

The opening ceremony saw participation from senior government officials, Pardis Technology Park executives, and key figures from Iran’s innovation ecosystem.

The exhibition offers attendees multiple engagement opportunities through its main stage presentations, mentoring sessions, and the competitive INOTEX Pitch startup competition.

The exhibition includes special networking sessions designed to foster professional connections and potential collaborations among participants.

This year’s edition places particular emphasis on facilitating technology transfer and showcasing Iran’s growing capabilities in advanced technological fields despite international sanctions.