Euro-Med: over 90% of those killed in Gaza are civilians

The monitor said Israeli occupation forces killed 345 Palestinians and wounded 770 others in just seven days (April 20-26).

According to Euro-Med, more than half of the Palestinians killed in the one week were children,16 percent of them were women, and 8 percent of them were elderly.

Even most of the adult males killed in Israeli attacks were working in civilian jobs or independent professions unrelated to any military or organizational activity.

The rights group stressed that in parallel to the unprecedented rise in Gaza’s civilian casualties, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly denies targeting civilians.

It called Netanyahu’s lies a blatant attempt to mislead international public opinion and cover up the crimes committed on the ground.

The human rights group stressed that this unprecedented rise in the number of civilian casualties coincides with the continued issuance of false media statements by Netanyahu, who publicly denies targeting civilians.

The monitor also condemned the international silence on the mass killings of Palestinians by Israel, calling it a moral failure and a serious breach of the legal obligations of states and the international community.

Israel launched the war of genocide in Gaza and imposed a complete siege on the strip on October 7, 2023.

Last January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

However, Israel cut off food and medical supplies and other aid to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip on March 2, just two weeks before breaking the two-month ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement.

In total, 52,314 Palestinians have been killed and 117,792 others injured since October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian health ministry.