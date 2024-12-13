Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian president requests citizens to lower heating amid severe cold spell

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s President Massoud Pezeshkian has urged citizens to reduce their indoor temperatures by two degrees Celsius due to an expected significant drop in temperatures. 

In a video message on Thursday night, the president emphasized the impact of air pollution on public health and the need to conserve fuel. He encouraged citizens to lower heating to ensure fuel availability for all.

The plea comes as Maziar Gholami, Tehran’s Meteorology Director, warned on Thursday of a dramatic temperature drop, predicting temperatures to plummet by 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in northern parts of the country and 8 to 12 degrees in southern and central areas over the next three days.

A cold front from Siberia is expected to bring freezing temperatures, snow, and rain, leading to potentially hazardous conditions in the country, he explained.

In response to severe weather forecast, all schools and educational centers in northern Mazandaran province will close on Sunday and Monday.

The decision, aimed at energy management and safety, will shift education to virtual formats.

The Mazandaran Meteorological Office has issued a warning, cautioning against floods, landslides, and road closures, and advised against non-essential travels.

It is forecasted that the temperature in Tehran will drop to minus 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days

