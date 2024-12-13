Science and TechnologyIFP Exclusive

Iran vice president for science says cabinet drafting charter of National AI Organization 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The organization aims to plan and oversee AI activities rather than directly intervene, the vice president explained.

Afshin also revealed plans for the country’s most advanced GPU processing system to be operational by May 2025, primarily serving private sectors and universities.

He said the administration is seeking to shore up researchers in various ways and stressed the importance of preventing talent migration and encouraging the talented people to stay within their own provinces.

Afshin announced a new regulation offering monthly grants of approximately 15 million Tomans for PhD students to encourage research and scientific activities.

The scientific vice president also addressed housing issues for talented individuals, with collaborations in provinces like Yazd, Qom, and Isfahan, and agreements with Tehran’s municipality.

Highlighting the need to support the private sector, Afshin pledged to prevent state-owned companies from entering the production areas of successful private and knowledge-based firms.

He also noted that the 12th Iran-Made Exhibition in Tehran, showcasing over 10,000 innovative products from 300 companies, reflects national confidence in technological advancement.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks