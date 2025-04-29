Ukraine, Europe’s ceasefire proposal includes US security guarantees, no territorial concessions: Reuters

The document, reprinted in full by the news outlet, contains numerous points that show the diverging viewpoints of the U.S. on one side, and Ukraine and its European allies on the other as they seek to end Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Donald Trump administration has so far refused to offer Kyiv any security guarantees, but the Ukrainian proposal calls for an “Article 5-like agreement” backed by the U.S. while NATO membership for Kyiv remains off the table.

Earlier this week it was reported the U.S. could give de jure recognition to Russia’s control over occupied Crimea, but the Ukrainian and European proposal insists that “territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire.”

Reuters published details of the U.S. plan, confirming earlier reports and revealing key disagreements with Ukrainian and European positions.

The proposal also demands that sanctions on Russia only be eased after a “sustainable peace” has been achieved, a move the White House is reportedly considering implementing even before a peace deal has been agreed on.

Other points call for the “return (of) all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children,” the implementation of the minerals deal, and that Ukraine “will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially,” including through the use of Russia’s frozen assets.

Washington’s allies have been voicing growing alarm over the Trump administration’s proposed framework to end the war in Ukraine, which would allow Russia to retain seized Ukrainian territory.

Multiple diplomatic sources told CNN that officials in Europe and Asia are bracing for the outcome of renewed U.S.-Russia talks and fear the plan sends a dangerous message.

“If one country in Europe is forced to give up parts of its legal territory… no country in Europe or elsewhere can feel safe, NATO or no NATO,” one diplomat told CNN.

In high-level meetings held in London on April 23, U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials reportedly made progress in narrowing differences.

U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg called the talks “candid, positive and productive.” At the same time, a European official said negotiators had “managed to convince the Ukrainians to convince themselves to get in a more U.S. administration-friendly position.”

Still, the core issue — territorial concessions — remains fraught. A German official acknowledged that “the Ukrainians are coming around,” but emphasized they “have red lines they cannot cross.”