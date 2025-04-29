President Pezeshkian hails ‘new horizons’ in Iran-Azerbaijan relations after Baku visit

In a Tuesday post on X social media platform addressed to his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Pezeshkian stated, “Yesterday in Baku, my dear brother Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and I reached important understandings and signed several agreements.”

“This visit marks the beginning of enhanced trust and new horizons for multilateral cooperation in scientific, economic, cultural and security fields,” President Pezeshkian noted and added, “I thank President Aliyev for his hospitality.”

The Iranian president, leading a high ranking delegation, met with President Aliyev on Monday, signing seven documents in various fields to enhance cooperation between the two neighbors.

The two presidents also held talks on Tehran-Baku ties and regional developments.

President Pezeshkian emphasized ways to accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two neighbors.

For his part, President Aliyev said his country is interested in all-out expansion of relations with Iran, stressing the North-South Corridor is of great importance to the countries participating in the project.