Russian aircraft assist in containing fire at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port

Two specialized Be-200ChS and Il-76 water-dropping planes from Russia’s Emergency Ministry have discharged approximately 130 tons of water to help extinguish lingering hot spots, Tasnim news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Sunday the immediate dispatch of emergency specialists to Iran following the massive explosion in southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, which has so far left 70 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has confirmed the fire is now “controlled and contained,” though some slow-burning materials may continue smoldering for several days.

Local fire crews remain on scene for final cleanup operations.

Authorities have formed an investigative committee to examine safety failures, including lapses in passive defense measures.

“We must follow the principle of dispersion – not putting all our eggs in one basket,” Momeni stated, referencing the need for improved safety protocols.