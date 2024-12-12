Tehran ranks world’s most polluted city for 2nd consecutive day

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 241, placing it at the top of the list for hazardous pollution levels.

Authorities are under pressure to implement measures to mitigate the worsening air pollution, which continues to dominate global rankings.

The air pollution has also led to the shutting down of offices, universities, and schools across the entire province of Tehran over the past days.

One of the reasons for air pollution in Tehran is the phenomenon of temperature inversion. Temperature inversion typically traps air pollution close to the ground.

Extensive vehicle traffic, high fuel consumption in cars, the use of non-standard fuels, and especially the burning of mazut in power plants are additional factors contributing to air pollution in Tehran and other major cities in Iran.