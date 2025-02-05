Tehran records 130 days of polluted air in nearly 11 months

The average air quality index (AQI) in Tehran currently stands at 112, placing it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

Under these conditions, individuals with heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and children are advised to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities.

Of the 130 polluted days recorded this year, 111 days were classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” while 19 days were deemed “unhealthy for all residents.”

The persistent air pollution in Tehran has raised concerns among environmental and health experts, who warn of the long-term impacts on public health. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions, particularly on days when air quality deteriorates further.

Efforts to address the issue, including traffic restrictions and increased environmental regulations, have yet to yield significant improvements.