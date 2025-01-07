IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Severe air pollution shuts Tehran primary schools

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Pollution

Primary schools in the Iranian capital Tehran are closed on Tuesday for the second straight day due to the worsening air pollution crisis.

The Tehran Provincial Governorate announced on Monday night that primary schools will continue remote learning sessions and kindergartens, preschools, and special education schools will be closed for the day.

Furthermore, the odd-even traffic scheme has been enforced from residents’ homes in Tehran.

Weather forecasts predict that the pollution will continue for a day.

Given the severe air pollution and the air quality index falling into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, there is a high likelihood of school closures across the province on Wednesday.

The situation is particularly concerning in central areas of Tehran, which are most affected by pollutants.

The main reason for air pollution in Tehran is attributed to the high number of vehicles on the roads. In winter, temperature inversions are another cause of pollution.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks