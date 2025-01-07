Severe air pollution shuts Tehran primary schools

The Tehran Provincial Governorate announced on Monday night that primary schools will continue remote learning sessions and kindergartens, preschools, and special education schools will be closed for the day.

Furthermore, the odd-even traffic scheme has been enforced from residents’ homes in Tehran.

Weather forecasts predict that the pollution will continue for a day.

Given the severe air pollution and the air quality index falling into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category, there is a high likelihood of school closures across the province on Wednesday.

The situation is particularly concerning in central areas of Tehran, which are most affected by pollutants.

The main reason for air pollution in Tehran is attributed to the high number of vehicles on the roads. In winter, temperature inversions are another cause of pollution.