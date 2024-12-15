Schools, universities, offices closed in several Iranian provinces due to cold spell, air pollution

Tehran’s Governor, Mohammad Sadegh Mo’tamedian, announced on Saturday evening that all government and non-government offices, organizations, ministries, and public institutions, except service and medical centers, will be closed on Sunday.

Moreover, traffic restrictions are be implemented to reduce the air pollution.

Several other provinces mostly in northern part of the country, plus Khuzestan in the south, are also closed due the snowfall and air pollution.

The head of the National Forecast and Crisis Management Center announced on Sunday that in the past 24 hours, the coldest weather stations were at Ardabil Airport, Khalkhal, and Takht-e Soleyman, recording temperatures of -27°C, -25°C, and -24°C, respectively.

Tehran’s temperature reached -4.5°C on Saturday night.