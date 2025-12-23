School closures, traffic restrictions announced across Iranian provinces amid pollution, health concerns

Tehran Governorate said on Monday that all kindergartens and preschools, along with primary schools across the province, would be closed on Tuesday. Classes for primary students were held online due to persistent air pollution.

In addition, a temporary odd-even traffic scheme based on license plate numbers are in place in Tehran for 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Air quality in Tehran stood at an index of 119 on Monday, classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Since the beginning of the Iranian year in March, the capital has recorded only six days of clean air, while more than 130 days were classified as acceptable and a significant number as unhealthy or hazardous.

In several provinces, all schools at every level are closed on Tuesday, with classes conducted online to curb the spread of influenza.

Health officials urged citizens to avoid crowded indoor spaces, wear masks when necessary and seek medical care if symptoms appear.

Authorities said further decisions may be taken for Wednesday if conditions worsen.