Iran reports decline in respiratory infections as influenza peak persists in 12 provinces

According to Gholamreza Moradi, head of the Center for Communicable Disease Management at the Ministry of Health, data from the national respiratory infection surveillance system show a downward trend in the proportion of patients with respiratory symptoms during the past ten days, compared with previous weeks.

He said the share of respiratory infection cases among outpatient visits has dropped to 13.4 percent, while the figure among hospitalized patients has fallen to 11.5 percent, down from peaks above 16 percent in recent weeks.

Moradi added that among patients showing respiratory symptoms, 22.8 percent tested positive for influenza and 0.4 percent for COVID-19 in the latest reporting period.

He noted that the dominant influenza strain currently circulating in Iran is influenza A, subtype H3N2.

Despite the overall decline, Moradi said the influenza peak is still ongoing in 12 provinces, where infection rates remain above the national average.

He also cautioned that gatherings in enclosed spaces could influence transmission trends, stressing the importance of observing respiratory hygiene to prevent further spread.