Iran records higher-than-global average air pollution deaths, expert warns

Abbas Shahsavani cited national disease-burden data showing more than 54,000 pollution-linked deaths in one year.

He noted that globally, one death occurs every 13 minutes due to air pollution, and 86 percent of deaths from non-communicable diseases are associated with poor air quality.

The World Bank has estimated the worldwide economic cost of air pollution at $8.1 trillion.

According to Shahsavani, Zabol, Iranshahr and Bushehr are among Iran’s most polluted cities in terms of particulate concentration, largely due to natural dust storms.

Among major urban centers, Tehran, Arak, Isfahan, Mashhad and Tabriz record the highest levels of particulate pollution, mainly from human-generated mobile and stationary sources.

He urged vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, heart and respiratory patients, and people with obesity, to avoid outdoor exposure during pollution episodes and to use medical-grade masks if they must go outside.

Shahsavani also advised against outdoor exercise, recommended keeping windows closed, and stressed the importance of using only standard air purifiers with certified HEPA and activated-carbon filters.