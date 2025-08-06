Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Over 7,000 air pollution-related deaths in Tehran in 2024

By IFP Editorial Staff
According to a study by the Air Quality and Climate Change Research Center at Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University, long-term exposure to airborne particulate matter (PM) in Tehran led to 7,342 deaths in 2024.

This figure marks a slight increase compared to the previous year. The study also showed that annual average PM2.5 levels far exceeded WHO’s thresholds.

Meantime, in response to recurring winter smog, a member of Iran’s Parliament Environment Committee has proposed winter school closures as a mitigation strategy.
Abbas Shahsavani noted that school closures are intended to protect vulnerable groups, especially children, from exposure, not to reduce pollution levels.

“Children are among the most sensitive groups”, he said.

“When pollution reaches critical levels, emergency committees recommend shifting to virtual learning.”

Shahsavani underscored that the key to combating air pollution lies not in temporary measures, but in enforcing the Clean Air Act passed in 2017.

“Unfortunately, despite the law, we’ve seen no significant decline in pollutant levels, only weather conditions like wind have made short-term improvements.”

In 2024, Tehran experienced only 15 days with PM2.5 levels below WHO guidelines.

Shahsavani urged the government to prioritize reducing emissions such as phasing out old diesel vehicles and providing cleaner fuel for power plants, instead of relying on reactive measures like school closures.

