Authorities order closures in Tehran amid severe air pollution

The Emergency Air Pollution Task Force, a subsidiary of Iran’s Interior Ministry, announced on Monday that schools and universities throughout Tehran province, with the exception of one mountainous city, will shift to online instruction for the next two days.

The task force also said that government offices may permit staff to work from home, while banks will operate with limited open branches.

Truck traffic has been banned on streets and highways in the capital, and cement factories and sand plants have been ordered to remain closed until Thursday.

The measures were announced as thick smog blanketed Tehran and neighboring cities. Municipal authorities reported an air quality index (AQI) of 179, indicating air conditions that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Over the weekend, officials had initially ordered only elementary schools in Tehran to close on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the directive was expanded on Monday to include high schools and universities as air quality worsened.

Tehran typically experiences poor air quality in the early and mid-autumn months, as falling temperatures and lack of wind cause pollutants to accumulate over the city.

Authorities and environmental activists attribute the pollution largely to emissions from older vehicles, as well as from refineries, power plants, and industrial facilities.

The province of Tehran is also facing one of its driest periods in decades. According to data from Iran’s Energy Ministry, Tehran province has recorded less than 1 millimeter of precipitation since the start of the water year in late September.