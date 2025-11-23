IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Air quality in Tehran, other Iranian cities unhealthy as pollution spreads

By IFP Editorial Staff

Air pollution in Tehran intensified on Monday, with the Iranian capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 142, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, while several other major cities in the country reported similar or worse conditions.

According to the Air Quality Control Company, none of Tehran’s monitoring stations recorded air in the acceptable range, and 20 stations registered red-category readings, indicating unhealthy conditions for all residents.

Stations across districts in Tehran showed elevated PM2.5 concentrations and red-level pollution.

Environmental officials say that similar air quality deterioration has been recorded in other major cities, including Isfahan, Karaj, Qom, and Mashhad, due to stagnant weather patterns and increased particulate emissions.

AQI levels between 151 and 200 are considered unhealthy for all groups, while readings above 200 are categorized as very unhealthy or hazardous.

