Tehran ranks as third cleanest capital city worldwide amid holiday exodus, rain

According to data from Tehran’s Air Quality Monitoring Center, this figure positioned the city as the third cleanest capital globally, an extraordinary event for a metropolis more often ranked among the most polluted.

Several factors contributed to the sudden improvement in air quality. A combination of spring rainfall, strong winds, and significantly reduced vehicle traffic due to the Nowruz holidays helped disperse pollutants and clean the atmosphere.

As is customary during the Persian New Year break, millions of Tehran residents leave the city, resulting in lower emissions and less congestion on the capital’s roads.

Just days earlier, reports showed that Tehran had only seven clean-air days throughout the entire previous year, with most days falling into unhealthy or borderline categories.