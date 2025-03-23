IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Tehran ranks as third cleanest capital city worldwide amid holiday exodus, rain

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran experienced a rare moment of clean air on Sunday, March 23, 2025, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of just 22 — placing it among the cleanest capitals in the world for the day.

According to data from Tehran’s Air Quality Monitoring Center, this figure positioned the city as the third cleanest capital globally, an extraordinary event for a metropolis more often ranked among the most polluted.

Several factors contributed to the sudden improvement in air quality. A combination of spring rainfall, strong winds, and significantly reduced vehicle traffic due to the Nowruz holidays helped disperse pollutants and clean the atmosphere.

As is customary during the Persian New Year break, millions of Tehran residents leave the city, resulting in lower emissions and less congestion on the capital’s roads.

Just days earlier, reports showed that Tehran had only seven clean-air days throughout the entire previous year, with most days falling into unhealthy or borderline categories.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks