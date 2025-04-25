Iran says ready to give assurances regarding peaceful nature of its nuclear work

On the eve of the third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Esmail Baqaei, emphasized that ending the illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people is an immediate and tangible priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Friday Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Muscat for the third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

Baqaei stated Tehran is determined to safeguard the legal and legitimate rights of the Iranian people to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The third round of the Iran-US talks is set to take place on Saturday under Oman’s mediation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson added: “We must see to what extent the other side is serious and prepared for a fair and realistic agreement.”

The first round of the Iran-US talks was held in Muscat, and the second round took place in Rome.

On Saturday, alongside expert-level meetings, talks will be held between Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi and US President’s Special

Envoy Steve Wittkof in the Omani capital.