Iranian FM praises Mauritania’s effort in fighting terror in Sahara

Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting with Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani exchanged views over expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Nouakchott in different fields particularly technology, culture, economy and trade. They also discussed regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister then appreciated efforts by the Mauritanian president and his initiative for the purpose of establishing peace and security and fighting terrorism in the Sahara region.

Other issues Amirabdollahian and the Mauritanian president discussed were the need for supporting the Palestinian people and cause and the expansion of ties between Muslim countries as well as the holding of a meeting between their foreign ministers in Nouakchott in March of 2023.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani for his part described ties between Iran and Mauritania as historical and strong.

Ghazouani then pointed to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting terrorism.

Putting emphasis on Iran’s industrial, scientific and technological achievements, the Mauritanian president also stressed the need to expand relations with Iran.