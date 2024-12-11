IFP ExclusiveViews

Former Iranian MP Falahatpisheh: Assad’s downfall does not mean defeat for axis of resistance 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Former head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament Hoshmatollah Falahatpisheh says the downfall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria does not mean the defeat of the axis of resistance.

He emphasized that the primary losers in these events are the Syrian people themselves.

Falahatpisheh noted that the separation of Iran’s national interests from the fate of the Assad regime is a positive sign.

Reflecting on his past role in investigating the case of Imam Musa Sadr, a Lebanese-Iranian Shia politician who disappeared several decades ago, he mentioned that there was no indication linking Sadr’s fate to Damascus, as investigations were primarily directed towards Libya.

He acknowledged that after former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s fall, there were discussions about Sadr, but they did not lead to any significant breakthroughs.

Falahatpisheh advised Iranian officials to focus on commonalities rather than fostering enmity, to prevent new centers of hatred from emerging in Iran-Syria relations.

