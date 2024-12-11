Iran denies rumors of $42 million theft from Syria embassy following Assad’s fall

In a statement shared on its X account on Wednesday, the embassy clarified that no assets or equipment were present in its Damascus building at the time of the incident, contradicting media reports alleging $42 million in cash had been looted.

The embassy emphasized that all necessary measures were meticulously taken before the evacuation of the premises, ensuring the security of its belongings.

Foreign-backed militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have ransacked the Iranian embassy in Damascus after the government of President Bashar al-Assad fell early Sunday.

Videos and photos circulated online Sunday showed the militants tearing down the poster that depicted martyred Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the diplomatic mission’s exterior.

They also broke the windows of the embassy and looted its offices.