Iran tells Arab League: Like Arab states, Tehran desires peace in Syria

Araqchi on Friday expressed concern over the “acts of sedition” in Syria while assuring that Iran seeks to promote calm and prevent chaos in the country.

He made the remarks in a post in Arabic on social media platform X while reacting to a statement issued by the Arab League (AL) on Thursday, in which the regional bloc called on Iran not to fuel “strife” in Syria.

Addressing AL members, Araqchi said, “We, like you, seek calm rather than unrest and chaos in Syria.”

He added, “However, we are concerned about the acts of sedition and pretexts designed to divert public and regional attention towards imaginary threats.”

The “seditionists” sought to legitimize the occupation of Syrian territory especially by Israel and the United States, justify foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs, deprive segments of the Syrian people of their rights to self-determination, and advance their intentions and objectives by projecting Syria’s problems onto foreign sides, the minister stressed.

Iran is on the same page with other countries in the West Asia region with regard to Syria’s peaceful and safe transition and the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups in Syria, he continued, adding Tehran is ready to help achieve the mentioned goals.