Iran denies destabilizing Syria, calls for end to occupation

Iravani reiterated on Friday Iran’s “unwavering commitment” to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, demanding the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized foreign forces from Syrian territory.

“Iran has never taken any action to destabilize Syria or the region,” the envoy stated, dismissing contrary claims as “biased and unacceptable.” He affirmed support for a “stable, united Syria free from terrorism, occupation, and foreign interference.”

He condemned Israel’s military aggression on Syria as violations of international law and the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria, warning that continued attacks – enabled by US political and military support – systematically degrade Syria’s defensive capabilities.

The ambassador highlighted Syria’s worsening humanitarian crisis, with 16.7 million people (70% of the population) requiring aid – the highest level since 2011. He blamed US sanctions for obstructing reconstruction and refugee returns while noting only 10% of 2025’s $1.2 billion humanitarian appeal has been funded.

Iravani emphasized combating foreign militant groups in Syria and endorsed the Syrian-led political process under UNSC Resolution 2254, including holding free elections and forming an inclusive government.